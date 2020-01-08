Man sentenced for drug charge

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Sabrina Carroll, 30, of Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare; stay out of bars; comply with a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew; and provide proof of a GED or obtain a GED. Carroll received credit for 89 days.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in jail.

Scott W. Heinze, 27, of Sylvania, previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Heinze operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: serve 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest ohio with work release; pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,350 fine; be assessed by Harbor and successfully complete any aftercare; stay out of bars; and surrender his driver’s license for three years.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.