Motorists cited during traffic blitzes

Five citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Dec. 1-28 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations included one operating a vehicle intoxicated over 21, three speed violations, and a marked lane violation. Deputies made 19 traffic stops and also issued 18 warnings.

Nine motorists were cited during a second traffic blitz conducted Dec. 7-31. The citations issued included one for operating a vehicle intoxicated over 21, seven for speed violations, and one marked lane violation. Deputies made 32 traffic stops, issued 27 warnings, and executed one felony and two misdemeanor arrest warrants on three adults.

During a third traffic blitz conducted Jan. 1-2, deputies made six traffic stops and issued two citations, one for speed and one for a false plate. They also issued five warnings.

The traffic blitzes were funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.