BOE audit confirms voting accuracy

Fulton County Board of Elections Director Melanie Gilders and Deputy Director Elizabeth Stuart announced last week the successful completion of an audit of votes cast in the Nov. 5 general election. The audit has confirmed the accuracy of the results.

“After a thorough review of the randomly selected polling places, the manually audited results showed no discrepancy to the results that were released in the official canvass,” a statement from the BOE said. “During the audit, the votes are hand counted and then compared to electronically tabulated results. The manual audit showed 100% accuracy in the tabulation results”

In Ohio, post-election audits are normally required to be conducted following each general election in an even-numbered year and after each presidential primary election. However, with the implementation of new voting equipment in many Ohio counties in 2019, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose directed all boards of elections to conduct a post-election audit following the November 2019 election in order to further validate election results.

“As new voting machines come to Ohio, we want voters to have the utmost confidence in the accuracy of their elections,” said LaRose. “This successful audit confirms the results were correct and goes a long way to ensure Fulton County will be ready for 2020.”

He added, “The confidence of Ohio’s voters is a top priority, so this audit provides an additional assurance that their county’s results are accurate and honest. By requiring this audit, we’re taking that extra step and leaving no doubt that the winners are the winners.”