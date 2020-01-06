Blood donors can win Super Bowl tickets

The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks.

Fulton County blood drives include: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland St., Archbold; Monday, Jan. 13, noon-5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta; Tuesday, Jan. 14, noon-6 p.m., Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon; Thursday, Jan. 30, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evergreen Elementary School, 14844 County Road 6, Metamora.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

As a special thank you, those who come to give blood or platelets Jan. 1-19 will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander – All Suite Oceanfront Resort from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, and a $500 gift card for expenses. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Donors can make an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.