Ohio BMV launches recall safety notice program

In an effort to ensure the safety of Ohio’s motorists, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS), is among the first in the nation to launch a vehicle safety recall notification program using the state’s vehicle registration renewal process.

Through the program, vehicle safety recall information is printed on registration renewal notices, which are sent through the mail. Customers will begin receiving open recall notifications beginning in January 2020.

“The safety of Ohioans is top priority,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “By putting recall information on vehicle registration notices, we want to proactively alert motorists to potential vehicle safety issues to help prevent crashes, injuries, and deaths.”

“We are able to use the Vehicle Recall Search Service to help inform Ohioans so they can address recalls for free,” said Faisal Hasan, General Manager of Data at CARFAX. “This partnership means more vehicle recalls will be remedied, and Ohio roadways will be safer for it.”

Drivers who were not the original owners of their vehicle may not be aware of an open recall or inadvertently dismissed the notification from the manufacturer. Together with stakeholders, the BMV identified this as a severe gap and worked to close it at no cost to customers.

“The BMV is committed to providing excellent, innovative customer service,” said Charles Norman, Ohio BMV Registrar. “The safety recall notification program is another example of our dedication to improving and enhancing the overall customer experience by providing innovative options to meet their needs and keep them safe.”

An open recall does not affect the ability of a customer to renew their vehicle registration. Customers should check their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) for open recalls by using the VIN look-up tool on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website www.nhtsa.gov or contacting their authorized dealership.