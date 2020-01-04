Saluting the WHS Class of ‘69

Seventy-seven members of the Wauseon High School Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th class reunion the weekend of October 4-5. Activities included the Homecoming football game, a gathering at the Potawatomi shelter house in Reighard Park, tours of the high school and Museum of Fulton County, a visit to American Winery, and a dinner at VFW Post #7424 catered by AKA Designs. Vocal entertainment was provided by classmate Jim Weber.

