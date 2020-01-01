Giving a hand

Jacque Wells, left, of Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Archbold, recently presented Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Superintendent, Kerri Gearhart with a $1,000 donation towards the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Awards Program. Farmers and Merchants is a longtime supporter of the program, which promotes student achievement and recognizes outstanding high school seniors.

