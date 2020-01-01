Fayette man sentenced for violence

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Steven Hicks, 30 of Fayette previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence and assault. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member and to a police officer.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; have no contact with the victims; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; and be assessed for dual diagnosis with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio for domestic violence and 17 months in prison for assault, the sentences to be served consecutively, for a total of 23 months in prison.

Lana Stoy, 41, of Montpelier previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; complete treatment at A Renewed Mind; complete a mental health assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; be held at CCNO until a bed becomes available at Serenity Haven; be successfully discharged from treatment at Serenity Haven; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; and provide proof of a high school diploma or obtain a GED.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.