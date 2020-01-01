Swanton Library offers adult programs in January

Several adult programs are being offered at the Swanton Public Library in January to keep area residents busy as temperatures cool.

Book club

The next book club meeting will be on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. The topic is “Not a Sound” by Heather Gudenkauf.

Copies of the book will be available at the front desk.

Janet Amid

It’s lucky number seven in 2020—local astrologer Janet Amid is back for her seventh year running. On Monday, Jan. 13 from 7-8 p.m., Toledo’s favorite astrologer will talk about astrology, numerology, and just generally explain what she does and how she does it.

Amid will also share some predictions for 2020 and what we can expect over the course of this year. This program is free to attend, but registration is required. So stop in, call 419-826-2760, or register through the website, www.swantonpubliclibrary.org.

Sewing 101

The SPL is hosting a series of classes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and running through March. The second class is on Jan. 28.

Any interested people ages 10 and up are invited to join Jennifer Schmidt for a beginners sewing class. This will be a six-week class designed to teach you the basics of machine sewing.

The entire class (all six weeks, paid once) is $100 per person and registration is required. Stay tuned for February and March’s dates. All you need is the fee and your sewing machine — all other supplies are provided.

Stop in, call, or register through the library website.

Yoga

Hatha Yoga Basics will be offered on Thursdays, the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 10:15-11:45 am. Class fee is by donation, and proceeds benefit the library.

Mixed Level Hatha Yoga I & II will be held on Mondays, the 6th, 13th, and 27th from 10:15-11:45 a.m. These sessions are slightly more advanced, providing an opportunity to expand participants’ skill levels. Class fee is $10 per session.

Chair Yoga will be offered on Thursdays the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th from noon to 1 p.m. Class fee is $5 per session.

Card making

The card making class is back and will break from tradition and start with a participant-chosen theme: Love!

One card will be Valentine-themed, but the others will be tailored for the non-romantic loves of your life. Why not show your friends that you love them too? It is Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Class fee is $6 per person for three cards. All supplies are provided.

Because room and supplies are limited, registration is required. Call, stop in, or register through the library website today.

Movie discussion

The Movie Discussion Group is back for another year. The first film of 2020 will be “Hostiles,” starring Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, and Wes Studi. The year is 1892, and a legendary Army captain (Bale), very reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief (Studi) and his family through enemy territory.

The group meets Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Check out your own copy of the film to see how it ends. Copies are available behind the circulation desk—simply ask the librarians for help.

Copies are limited will be checked out on a first-come-first-served basis. This program is free to attend and no registration is required.

Toastbusters

The Toastbusters are back, and this month they’re tackling “Let’s Make Ramen: A Comic Book Cookbook” by Hugh Amano and Sarah Becan. “Let’s Make Ramen” teaches you how to make authentic ramen through surprisingly delicious illustrations.

The Toastbusters will make the trappings one can add to make the perfect bowl of ramen. Never fear, though—the SPL will handle the hard part and make the broth and provide the noodles.

Join in on Monday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. for good food and good company. Don’t delay, though. Room and copies of the cookbook are limited, so stop in, call, or register through the website as soon as you can.

TV discussion

The Swanton Public Liberary TV Discussion group will tackle the tongue-in-cheek comedy that is “American Vandal.”

Pick up a copy of “American Vandal” at the circulation desk, then join in on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at the library. This program is free to attend and no registration is necessary.

Ongoing programs

Chess Club meetings are on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. Players of all skill levels are invited.

The knitting group will meet on the 8th and 22nd at 6:30 p.m., and it isn’t just for knitters. Crochet enthusiasts are also encouraged and welcome.

The Writers Group will meet Thursdays the 2nd, 16th, and 30th at 7 p.m. Join local freelance author Nathan Jacobs and other aspiring writers to help polish up your own work. All skill levels are welcome to join.

Interested in all kinds of fiber arts? Led by Linda Carter, this group meets on the fourth Saturday of the month between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Join them on Jan. 25.