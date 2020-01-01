Poetry, coding clubs to meet at SPL

The Coding Club meets on Saturdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 1-2 p.m. at the Swanton Public Library. Inspired by Girls Who Code, a free after school program for girls and boys in grades 3-5 and grades 6-12, Coding Club is open to kids with zero computer science experience all the way up to college-level.

Coding Club has some things to play with include a programmable R2-D2 and snap circuits.

To learn more about Girls Who Code, visit https://girlswhocode.com.

Learn more about the local Coding Club by visiting the library, calling 419-826-2760, or visiting www.swantonpubliclibrary.org. Swanton Library is located at 305 Chestnut St.

Poetry Club

The library will host two Poetry Club meetings for kids in grades 6-12 in January. They will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 13 and 27.

They will discuss famous poetry, and attendees can perform their own poetry for the group. No registration required.