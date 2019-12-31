Open house slated for renovated courthouse

The Fulton County Commissioners have announced an open house for the newly-renovated courthouse scheduled Monday, Jan. 6, from 4-7 p.m., at 210 S. Fulton St. in Wauseon.

Fulton County Commissioners, Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver, and judges will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the courthouse renovations during 2019. This is a family friendly event, and all Fulton County residents are invited.

Parking is available on site and across the street at the county’s Administration Building.

As of Dec. 2, a new security system was activated. All guests must enter through the west basement door, where a new “Public Entrance” sign was installed. Anyone entering the courthouse is subject to search.

The historic renovation of the courthouse took approximately 11 months and included restorations throughout, including in the Common Pleas courtroom, new heating and cooling systems, additional technology and security features, installation of a new ADA compliant elevator, and updates to the Clerk of Courts office and the Probate and Juvenile courtroom and offices.

Funding for the project came from capital improvement funds, special accounts, and from two separate grants totaling $122,080 from the Ohio Supreme Court for technology updates. There was no bond issue or borrowing.

The Fulton County Courthouse was constructed and completed in 1872.