Top stories of 2019

A review of the year 2019 in Fulton County continues with a look back at the last six months of the year.

July

Ohio’s Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta appealed for federal relief for farmers due to persistent rains.

Soybean farmers attempted to salvage the disastrous growing season.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office added Ausko, a two-year-old German Shepherd, to its K-9 ranks.

Swanton Village Council approved Swanton Downtown Design Review Board as part of an effort to encourage improvement.

Wauseon school teachers got a raise in base salary over three years.

Delta held its annual Chicken Fest.

The Fulton County Courthouse renovation neared completion.

Glass items were suspended from Fulton County recycling sites due to a decline in the glass recycling market.

Kevin Chittenden was named Wauseon’s new police chief.

A $19 million, 62,000 square foot medical building opened on the campus of Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

August

Fayette held the 43rd Annual Bull Thistle Festival.

The USDA included Fulton County in a disaster relief program due to a rainy, delayed growing season.

Fulton County residents expressed mixed feelings about Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s approval of industrial hemp and cannabidiol.

Pike-Delta-York schools decided against placing a permanent improvements levy on the November ballot.

Fulton County law enforcement agencies said they’re prepared for a potential mass shooting.

The sheriff’s office was presented with a 2019 Chevy Tahoe awarded in the Vested Interest in K9s photo contest.

Brady Ruffer was named principal of Evergreen Middle School.

Following treatments, Swanton Police Chief Adam Berg received word that his lung cancer was declared dormant.

Wauseon schools outlawed most cell phone use.

Anthony Bernal was named Fayette’s fire chief.

Swanton held its annual Corn Festival.

New Horizons Academy in Wauseon opened a branch Holland, Ohio.

North Star Bluescope Steel announced a $700 million expansion project over two years.

The Fulton County Fair began at month’s end.

September

Trains stopped on tracks in Archbold are called a nuisance.

Fulton County was invited to join a regional water commission through the City of Toledo.

Wauseon held its Chili Cook-Off.

State Bank purchased the former location of Fifth Third Bank in Wauseon.

Pettisville Local Schools teacher and FFA leader John Poulson received an Ohio State University alumni award.

Multiple fire departments fought a major blaze at the MetalX scrap recycling facility in Delta. The cause remained undetermined.

Most area school districts received grades of B and C overall on the Ohio Department of Education’s district report cards.

Long Lane Farm in Wauseon was designated an Ohio Century Farm by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Evergreen Local Schools held a tree-planting ceremony in honor of Metamora murder victim Sierah Joughin.

Logan Guess pleaded no contest to causing a June train derailment in Swanton.

October

The renovated Fulton County Courthouse made its debut.

Area school superintendents expressed frustration over the method used by the Ohio Department of Education to grade school districts.

Fulton County joined the City of Toledo’s regional water commission.

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Delta High School.

Improvements on the Indian Hill Trail in Wauseon continued.

Wheat planting was delayed due to delayed spring crops still in area fields.

Six people were inducted onto the Four County Career Center Hall of Fame in Archbold.

The 58th Annual Wauseon Rotary Club auction was held.

Chesterfield Township ended its agreement for Wauseon fire services.

Delta resident Kyle Brackman was indicted in federal court on a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor.

November

The area housing market was reported strong.

Brad Grime defeated incumbent Archbold Mayor Jeff Fryman, and Neil Toeppe unseated Swanton incumbent Mayor Ann Roth in the Nov. 5 general election.

The MetalX scrap recycling facility in Delta fired at least a dozen employees as the result of a downturn in the industry.

The year’s first measurable snowfall proved to be relatively harmless to the county.

The Fulton County Commissioners announced that the former location of Don’s Bar and Pizzeria in Wauseon would be transformed to a green space.

A building and longtime fixture on Main Street in Swanton was razed due to its deteriorating condition.

Statues in a shrine on the property of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon were defaced.

Archbold pet groomer Theresa Taylor was indicted by the Fulton County Grand Jury for cruelty to a companion animal after surveillance video at her business recorded her physical abusing dogs earlier in the year.

December

Wauseon Union Cemetery Superintendent Scott Stiriz retired after 35 years of service.

Swanton swore in Anthony Schaffer as its new fire chief.

Information released by the City of Toledo showed Fulton County water rates increasing $12 over seven years as a member of the city’s regional water commission.

Delta began considering the use of golf carts on village streets.

The renovated Fulton County Courthouse announced an open house to be held Jan. 6.

Evergreen Local Schools began considering the expansion of their middle school to include a performing arts center.

Wauseon elementary school students were trained in the use of an intruder lock-out door device in the event of an emergency.

The Rover and NEXUS pipelines appealed to the Ohio Department of Taxation for lower taxes, which could mean a drop in anticipated revenue for Fulton County entities.

Pettisville Local Schools asked voters to support a permanent improvements levy in the coming spring.

York and Pike townships opted out of fire service contracts with the City of Wauseon.