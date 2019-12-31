Fulton County jobless rate falls slightly

The unemployment rate remained low in Fulton County during the month of November, according to data released recently by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The jobless rate for the month was 3.7%, which is down from 4% in October. Last November, the rate was also 4%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary November 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.4% in Mercer County to a high of 8.6% in Monroe County. From October, unemployment rates decreased in 47 counties, increased in 27 counties, and remained the same in 14 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.8 % in November.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0% in November. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Geauga, 2.7%; Auglaize, Holmes, and Medina, 2.8 %; Lake, Putnam, and Wyandot, 2.9%, and Delaware, 3.0%.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.0% in October. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Noble, 6.7%; Meigs and Morgan, 6.3%; Adams, Jackson, Ottawa, and Pike, 6.1%, and Trumbull, 6.0%.

Ohio’s adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in November 2019, unchanged from October. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 6,700 over the month, from a revised 5,591,300 in October to 5,598,000 in November 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 247,000, up 1,000 from 246,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 20,000 in the past 12 months from 267,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6% in November 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 3.5%, down from 3.6% in October, and down from 3.7% in November 2018.

Unemployment rates remained low in the area during November. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Nov-19-jobless.jpg Unemployment rates remained low in the area during November. Ohio DJFS