Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County
Senior Center
Luncheon Reservations
Required
419-337-9299
800-686-9217
Home delivered – $2
On-site suggested donation
Seniors (over 60) – $2
All others – $3.50
MENU
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Sausage and kraut (low salt alternative, pork roast, smashed red potatoes, winter squash, fresh fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: Closed New Year’s Day.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Goulash, cooked cabbage, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookies.
ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Dec. 31: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: Closed New Year’s Day.
Thursday, Jan. 2: 9:30 a.m., Brain Game Box; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.
WAUSEON
Strength in Numbers
Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.
Community meal
Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Jan. 2, NO MEAL.
SAL breakfast
Sons of the American Legion breakfast, Saturday, Jan. 4, 7:30-11 a.m., American Legion Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. All you can eat pancakes, French toast, eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, make toast. Coffee, milk, orange juice. $9/adults; $8/seniors; $7/veterans; $6/ages 8-12; under 8 free with paid adult.
Free women’s counseling
The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.
ARCHBOLD
Parkinson’s Support Group
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caregivers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.
Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.