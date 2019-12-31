Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Sausage and kraut (low salt alternative, pork roast, smashed red potatoes, winter squash, fresh fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Closed New Year’s Day.

Thursday, Jan. 2: Goulash, cooked cabbage, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookies.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Dec. 31: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Closed New Year’s Day.

Thursday, Jan. 2: 9:30 a.m., Brain Game Box; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Jan. 2, NO MEAL.

SAL breakfast

Sons of the American Legion breakfast, Saturday, Jan. 4, 7:30-11 a.m., American Legion Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. All you can eat pancakes, French toast, eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, make toast. Coffee, milk, orange juice. $9/adults; $8/seniors; $7/veterans; $6/ages 8-12; under 8 free with paid adult.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

Parkinson’s Support Group

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caregivers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.