COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Keith R. Shidler, Swanton, vs. Shelby A. Shidler, Holland, Ohio, dissolution of marriage with children.

Sara Yohnke, Delta, vs. Daniel Yohnke, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Erin Borck, Delta, foreclosure.

Vanessa M. Booth, Archbold, vs. Joshua K. Adkins, Huntington, W.V., non-support of dependents.

Devonn Ritchie, Odessa, Texas, vs. Trey Pontious, Delta, non-support of dependents.

Samantha K. Currier, Montpelier, vs. Joshua K. Adkins, Huntington, W.V., non-support of dependents.

Penny L. Weber, Delta, vs. Donald Weber, Delta, domestic violence.

Breanne Klatt, Bryan, vs. Alexander Klatt, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Catherine G. Jordan, Swanton, vs. Jimmie K. Jordan Jr., Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Tabitha K. Elliott, Swanton, vs. Ryan D. Elliott, Whitehouse, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Clifford Canfield, Fayette, other civil.

Western District Court

Charles J. Keller, Wauseon, expired plates, $130.

Spencer E. Lester Jr., Fayette, improper starting, $195.

Tiffany N. Salyers, Toledo, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, $193.

John H. Beach, Fayette, illegal dumping, $133.

Brandon S. John, West Unity, petty theft, $188.60, 180 days jail.

Gilbert Suarez, Fayette, vs. Erika Zavala, Archbold, $550.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Cody and Jennifer Bradley, Wauseon, $1,234.67.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Gabriel Aranjo, Wauseon, $1,144.36.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Caitlynn Scott, Rossford, Ohio, $413.65.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon vs. Whitley Fitchie, Erie. Pa., $520.74.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kayla Gault, Findlay, Ohio, $324.54.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Alison M. Long, Lake Linden, Mich., $2,660.42.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Michael J. Growden and Sara Young, Swanton, $3,498.27.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Steven L. Gleckler, Wauseon, $876.78.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. James Barlow, Wauseon, $2,157.49.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joey L. Barthel, Wauseon, $311.34.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Nicole K. Buehrer, Archbold, $1,716.65.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Cheryl Coffman, Fayette, $200.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Nathanial B. Betley, Wauseon, $2,045.92.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jacob L. and Angela Clark, Morenci, Mich., $986.18.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ashleigh Smith, Wauseon, $569.93.

Premier, Judgment Recovery, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Heidi Garcia, Wauseon, $1,901.14.

Tri County Chiropractic Clinic, Wauseon, vs. Maria C. Cruz, Wauseon, $507.05.

Tri-State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Robert Fonseca, Archbold, $203.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Tony D. and Abbigail R. Murphy, Wauseon, $430.

Sherwood State Bank, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, vs. John W. Reeb and Lisa N. Roth, Archbold, $272.13.

Wauseon House Co. LLC, Wauseon, vs. William Morales and Ruth Sierra-Morales, Wauseon, $1,677.10.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. George Brandeberry Jr., Toledo, Ohio, $482.15.

Greco Apartments LLC, Wauseon, vs. Joshua J. and Christina Achinger, McClure, Ohio, $1,480.31.

Northwest Veterinary Hospital, Delta, vs. Zachary A. Stewart, Wauseon, $161.71.

Northwest Veterinary Hospital, Delta, vs. Eric S. Yingling, Wauseon, $227.16.

Oldfield Village LLC, Wauseon, vs. Edward J. Furlong and Lesley L. Zimmerman, Beavercreek, Ohio, $1,859.88.

Marriage Licenses

Timothy A. Short, 29, Wauseon, laborer, and Brittany M. Stilwill, 27, Wauseon, bookkeeper.

James E. Frye, 73, Delta, retired, and Jane Vollmar, 70, Delta, retired.

Kody D. Garcia, 22, Wauseon, factory, and Samantha A. Hutchins, 22, Wauseon, factory.

Ryan C. Richardson, 38, Delta, physician assistant, and Ryan J. Smith, 38, Delta, teacher.

Real Estate Transfers

John S. Dotson to Wells Fargo Bank, 432 Potter St., Wauseon, $44,401.

Tyler B. Johnson and April M. Decant to Steven M. Collins, 2571 County Road 8, Delta, $150,000.

John R. and Anna L. Funk, co-trustees, to Eugene’s Family Holdings LLC, County Road H and County Road 17-3, Wauseon, $117,000.

James L. Oyer to Joyce D. Frey, trustee, 409 North Pointe Drive, Archbold, $254,000.

Kim M. Mossing, trustee, to Jamie L. Nash, 2160 County Road M, Swanton, $430,000.

Kirk B. Rufenacht to Jack A. Manz, 18453 County Road H, Wauseon, $40,000.

Michael T. Harris to Jeffery L. Whaley, 9754 County Road N, Delta, $28,000.

New Home Development Co. to Luke and Lindsey Boyers, 259 W. Elm St., Wauseon, $68,500.

Suzan M. Lowe to Kelby and Logan Dominique, 16185 County Road T, Lyons, $315,000.

Jenna and Matthew Fitch to Jeremy A. Bahner, 704 Maplewood Ave., Delta, $129,000.

Lawrence A. II and Julie A. Lowry to Cheryl L. and Jason R. Hough, 11272 County Road 17, Wauseon, $355,000.

Eugene N. Burkholder, trustee, to Tyson P. and Jenna M. Andrews, County Road 17, Wauseon, $258,024.

Evelyn S. Hassen, trustee, to Jacob F. and Laura E. Simon, 1056 U.S. 20, Swanton, $341,395.

Thomas J. and Lisa M. Wylie to GSP Holdings LLC, County Road 5, Delta, $400,000.

Richard E. Jr. and Cathy J. Selgo, trustees, to Johnathon B.L. and Kimberly H. Drewes, 1706 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $181,500.

Eldor H. and Rozella A. Gruenhagen to Beverly K. Brennan, trustee, County Road B, Wauseon, $147,800.