More traffic deaths than last two years, OSHP reports

Provisional statistics released Thursdat show more motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the two previous years.

During the two-day reporting period, from Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 12 a.m. until Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 11:59 p.m., 12 people were killed in eight fatal crashes. Eleven people were killed in 2018, which ran from Dec. 21 to 25.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Motorists can help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.