Delta woman sentenced for train derailment

A Delta woman was sentenced Friday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to two years of community control for her involvement in the June train derailment in Swanton.

Logan Guess, 26, previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and interference with the operation of a train.

According to authorities, Guess abandoned her Chevy Tahoe after it became stuck or disabled on railroad tracks near Main Street. The Tahoe was struck by a westbound Norfolk Southern train at approximately 10:17 p.m. on June 6, causing the derailment of 13 train cars and 2 locomotives between Main Street and Munson Road and damage to five nearby passenger cars struck by debris from the crash.

The train cars left the tracks near houses and apartments on both the north and south side of the tracks but no residences were damaged.

Norfolk Southern reported $1,055,899 in equipment damage, and $337,930 in track, signal, way, and structure damage.

No injuries were reported. The accident caused an electrical outage affecting more than 4,000 customers and an evacuation of some residents in the area.

The busy Norfolk Southern line between the East coast and Chicago was disrupted. Amtrak passengers had to be bused between Bryan and Toledo to get around the derailment.

In addition to two years of community control, Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson ordered Guess to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bar and taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and complete the Driving Intervention Program. Her license will be suspended one year, and once suspension is complete, will have restricted plates on her vehicle and be assessed and complete any treatment recommendations by Harbor.

Failure to comply with the orders could result in Guess spending 180 days in CCNO for OVI and 12 months in prison for interference with the operation of a train. The sentences would be served concurrently for a total prison term of 12 months.

Two locomotives and 13 train cars derailed in Swanton June 6, nearly striking homes.