FCCC holding Career Night

Four County Career Center in Archbold will host its annual Career Night Open House on Monday, Jan. 13, 5-7:30 p.m.

The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, middle school students, and parents to a variety of career-technical training options available.

Guests can meet FCCC staff and tour the campus to see the advanced equipment and modern facilities in the 30 career-technical programs available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Fulton County. Online enrollment will be available for the 2020-21 school, and guests can enjoy refreshments and door prizes.

For more information, call 419-267-3331 or visit www.fourcounty.net.

FCCC is located on the corner of State Routes 66 and 34, south of Archbold.