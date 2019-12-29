Student of Month

Four County Career Center in Archbold has selected Madison Lipinski of Delta High School as Student of the Month. Madison is the daughter of Stacy Michael and is a junior in the Law Enforcement and Security Tactics program. She was nominated by her academic instructor, Mrs. Cameron. She is a member of Skills USA, and is on the FCCC Honor Roll. At Delta High School she is in band and on the track team. After Madison graduates, she plans to attend college and major in forensic science. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2019-20 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

