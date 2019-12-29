Genealogy Society releases cookbooks

The Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society has released a collection of cookbooks and helpful household hints.

“A Taste of History” offers family favorite recipes, each accompanied by a family story of the recipe’s origin, whether it was from a favorite ancestor or just a favorite recipe made for special family occasions.

Each book contains the normal recipes for appetizers, breads, candy, cakes, cookies, desserts, main dishes, pies, preserves, relishes, soups and salads. In addition, it contains surprising miscellaneous recipes for salves, happy marriages, floor stains, garden pest remedies, furniture polish, soap, boil treatments, wallpaper cleaner, and treatment for dropsy.

For more information, visit www.fultoncoogs.org or call 419-822-6269.