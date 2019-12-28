Mental health aid class slated

Too few people would know how to respond to someone having a panic attack or if they were concerned that a friend or co-worker showed signs of substance abuse.

The Ohio State University Extension will partner with the Four County ADAMhs Board to offer “Mental Health First Aid for Rural Populations,” Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Building, 8770 State Hwy. 108, in Wauseon.

The class takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan teaching people to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder.

The training is specifically targeted for rural populations and the agriculture community. Weather, equipment failure, commodity prices and government policy can all impact the work and stress level of farmers and agricultural workers.

The class is appropriate for those 18 years and older. It is limited to 30 persons, so registration is required, with a small fee to cover lunch. Class materials are sponsored by Four County ADAMhs Board.

For questions or to register, email seiler.58@osu.edu or call 419-337-9210. Visit fulton.osu.edu for a program flyer.