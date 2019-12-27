DPL offering January events

The Delta Public Library is offering a plethora of events for the month of January.

Little Listeners – Jan. 7 and 21, 6 p.m. An evening story and craft time.

Wednesday Wigglers – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Story and craft time.

Teen Games Day – Wednesday, Jan. 8, after school until 5 p.m., ages 10-18 welcome. Play a game from the library’s collection or bring one to share.

Reading With Whitaker – Saturday, Jan. 11, grades K-4. Sign up for 10-minute sessions to read to Whitaker, a trained and certified therapy dog.

Young Builders Club – Tuesday, Jan. 14 and 28, 5:30-7 p.m., grades K-8.

Book Club – Thursday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m., Community Room. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah will be discussed. Copies available at the front desk.

Card Class – Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-noon, Community Room. Anna Geis directs card-making using “love” theme. $6 for supplies; registration required before Jan. 16.

Anime Club – Wednesday, Jan. 22, after school until 5 p.m., for teens.

The deadline for the Winter Coloring Contest for grades K-4 is Jan. 25.

For more information or to register for an event, call 419-822-3110 or visit deltapubliclibrary.org. The library is located at 402 Main St.