COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Amanda Galbraith, Wauseon, vs. Devin R. Galbraith, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Nicole A. Hall, Wauseon, vs. Anthony D. Hall, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Shantell Cupp, Wauseon, vs. James M. Cupp, Fort Wayne, Ind., support enforcement.

Edward W. Davis, Swanton, vs. Ashley L. Manera, Swanton, domestic violence.

Sherri L. Cordy, Wauseon, vs. Nathan T. Cordy, Delta, dissolution of marriage with children.

Robert Rinehart, Wauseon, vs. Walmart Inc., Columbus, other civil.

Western District Court

Jacob A. Garrow, Fayette, speed, $243.

Juanita M. Sattler, Swanton, speed, $140.

Lisa M. Wyse, Lyons, speed, $130.

Ruben L. Yoder, Archbold, traffic control device, $130.

Christa E. Rohdy, Napoleon, speed, $130.

Antonio D. Torres, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Aimeth G. Rosillo, Wauseon, failure to yield, $195.

Seth M. Okuley, Wauseon, petty theft, $333, one year reportable probation, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for three years, Renewed Minds program, no violations of law for three years.

Justin M. Davila, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, failure to control, no child restraint, $721 plus costs.

Isias Jaramillo, Fayette, disorderly conduct, $183.

Katlyn M. Ries, Fayette, failure to confine dog, no dog tag, $300.

Kevin C. Strong, Lyons, providing false information while hunting, $233.

Peter J. Henry, Wauseon, deer hunting without landowner’s permission, $233.

James J. Perdew, Delta, assured clear distance, $195.

Corey Klima, public indecency, $252, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, no violations of law for two years.

Choummaly Rata, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $443.

Cade Z. Allen, Wauseon, theft, $258.50, $80 restitution, 10 hours community service, n0 violations of law for 180 days.

Desi R. Wallace, Wauseon, attempted assault, $324 plus costs, no contact with victim, no violations of law for two years.

Savannah T. Mason, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $243.

Andrew D. Carrick, Napoleon, failure to control, $195.

Henry County Bank, Napoleon, vs. Tyler L. Herschberger, Springport, Mich., $2,913.49.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Amber L. Henderson, Wauseon, $625.75.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Vashti and Gahlon A. Kunkle, Fayette, $1,411.03.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Donna R. Johnson, Wauseon, $3,106.48.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Brooke S. Thatcher, Wauseon, $1,530.76.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joshua I. and Iva M. Mock, Liberty Center, $903.07.

Skates Apartments LLC, Wauseon, vs. Angela Stevens, Wauseon, $3,000.38.

Credit Adjustments, Defiance, vs. Marie A. Torres, Archbold, $1,917.43.

Promedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio, vs.Kristina D. Mozena, Wauseon, $3,696.10.

SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. Kathleen M. Fouty, Fayette, $9,251.81.

Capital One Bank, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Gordon R. Winland II, Wauseon, $1,724.01.

Ally Financial Inc., Columbus, Ohio, vs. Cortney O. Bernier, Fayette, $7,693.84.

Chapparal, Inc., Toledo, Ohio, vs. Robert Geiner, Wauseon, $5,605.24.

Chapparal, Inc., Toledo, Ohio, vs. Blanca Rodriguez, Archbold, $5,578.

Promedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania, Ohio, vs. Valerie F. Hausch, Wauseon, $4,389.22.

Mariner Finance LLC, Toledo, Ohio, vs. George J. Lerma, Wauseon, $3,550.15.

Mariner Finance LLC, Toledo, Ohio, vs, Melony D. Carroll, Archbold, $3,589.49.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Felipe Coronado, Wauseon, $2,593.75.

Marriage Licenses

William D. Davis, 56, Wauseon, carpenter, and Andrea L. Cook, 46, Wauseon, shipping/receiving.

Real Estate Transfers

James R. Fetterman to Benjamin J. Grisier, 605 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, $15,000.

Lea Dulaney and Eric G. Hoeltzel to James R. and Sharon L. Bigley, 390 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon, $135,000.

Ohio Citizens Bank to RLPM LLC, 110 Airport Hwy., Swanton, S. Main Street, Swanton, $350,000.

Shifting Sands LLC to Kristopher M. Witker, 2445 County Road E, Swanton, $210,000.

Steve Noirot to Kiefer Holdings LLC, 13020 U.S. 20A, Wauseon, $145,000.

Justin N. Serr and James D. Bryan to Justin N. Serr, 207 Dodge St., Swanton, $38,463.

Kimberly Bowers to James J. Adams, 4896 County Road 5, Delta, $115,000.

David C. Beach and Joyce A. Tenney to Daniel J. and Pamela Q. Wright, 4735 County Road E, Delta, $26,3000.

Habitat For Humanity of Fulton County to Connor C. and Jessica Gray, 910 Zenobia St., Wauseon, $96,000.

Robbie Tanner to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust, 420 Ottokee St., Wauseon, $30,000.

Edwin F. Jacobs to Mark Vaughn, 99 Valleywoods Drive, Swanton, $138,000.