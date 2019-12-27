Annual Corn-Soybean Day events slated

The annual Northwest Ohio Corn and Soybean Day is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in Founders Hall at Sauder Village in Archbold. from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm.

The program will feature a variety of speakers, farmer/retailer re-certification credits, and 30 exhibitors sharing information on management practices for the 2019 crop production season.

Topics will include:

• “Drainage for Crop Production and Soil Health,” Eileen Kladivko, Purdue University

• “Biology and Management of Pigweeds,”Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension, Auglaize County

• “Farmer Attitudes and Behaviors in WLEB,” Robyn Wilson, OSU School of Natural Resources

• “Corn Nematodes,” Abasola Simon, OSU Plant Pathology

• “CORE Pesticide Update,” Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension, Williams County

• “Farm Bill Decision 2019-20,” Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County

• “Fumigation: Caring for your stored grain,” Curtis Young, OSU Extension, Van Wert County

The following continuing education credits for pesticide and fertilizer applicators are offered throughout the day: Private Pesticide Applicator Re-certification: 3 hours in categories Core, 1, 2, and 6; Commercial Pesticide Applicator Re-certification: 2.5 hours in categories Core, 2C, 2D, 10C; Fertilizer Applicator Re-certification, private and commercial: 1 hour category 15p/15c; Michigan: 3 hours; Certified Crop Advisors: 4.5 hours IPM, PD, and SW.

Pre-registration is $35 and should be postmarked by Jan. 8. Later registrations and at the door registrations are $50, space permitting. Registration includes refreshments, lunch, and speaker materials.

A more detailed agenda, list of sponsors, and registration information can be found at fulton.osu.edu.

For additional information, contact Eric Richer, Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu.