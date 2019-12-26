Michigan man injured in Gorham Twp. crash

A Michigan man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday in Gorham Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2001 Freightliner semi truck driven by Tonin Beleshi of Sterling Heights, Mich., went off the left side of the road on U.S. 20 at County Road 22 at approximately 10:59 p.m., where it overturned into a utility pole.

Beleshi was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and safety belt usage is unknown.

The roadway was expected to be closed for approximately eight hours between County Road 20 and County Road 22 to remove the truck.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Police Department, Morenci Fire Department, Archbold Fire Department, Gorham Fayette Fire Department, and Ohio Department of Transportation.