2019 saw good and bad in Fulton County

Fulton County saw changes both good and bad during 2019, including new businesses opened, farmers’ weather woes, and prestigious honors bestowed. What follows is a look at the first six months.

January

The Fulton County real estate tax form was revamped to become less confusing.

Fulton County Recorder Sandra Barber retired after 23 years of service.

The rare Kirtland snake was found nesting in Fulton County.

The Fulton County Airport Authority Board failed to renew the contract for fixed based operator Naves Aviation.

Arthur Thomas was elected vice mayor of the Village of Delta.

The longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history failed to make much impact in Fulton County.

Swanton Village Council discussed bringing historic Brailey Depot to the village.

The Wauseon Homecoming date was moved to June after its longtime amusements provider broke its contract.

The first major snowstorm of the season hit, dumping as much as 10 inches of snow.

The Delta Public Library announced a $392,000 upgrade.

February

A heated public meeting was held as NatureFresh Farms in Delta proposed housing for foreign workers. The project was later approved.

Swanton Police Officer Lee Kusz was honored for saving a cardiac arrest victim.

A pay scale increase was approved for Wauseon city employees.

Gypsy moth treatments were planned in Fulton County by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The 45th annual Fulton County Heart Radiothon was held at WMTR radio in Archbold.

Evergreen Local Schools were awarded the Ohio Board of Education Momentum Award for the fourth consecutive year.

A proposal by Artesian of Pioneer to sell water from the Michindoh aquifer was opposed by residents.

A water line break in Swanton caused the loss of 350,000 gallons of water.

Wauseon honored retiring 40-year firefighter Robert Wyse.

The Northwest State Community College registered nursing program was placed among the top 10 in Ohio.

A new radio station, “The Buck,” 94.3-FM, debuted in Wauseon.

The American Winery outside Wauseon announced its upcoming opening.

Wauseon Recreation Superintendent Mark Shadbolt was killed in a vehicle/pedestrian accident.

March

Wauseon City Council approved installation of a $14,980 electronic sign in front of the city’s municipal building.

A fundraiser was held for Swanton Police Chief Adam Berg, who was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Pettisville High School staged the musical “Godspell.”

The Wauseon Board of Education heard complaints that a high school swimming coach verbally abused team members.

A MetalX recycling facility closed permanently in Delta.

Wauseon raised community swimming pool prices for the coming season.

Wauseon High School presented the musical “Footloose.”

Local opinions varied about Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s proposal to raise the state’s legal smoking age to 21.

Two people were injured when an Archbold school bus was struck by a commercial truck.

April

Fayette Local Schools Superintendent Erik Belcher announced plans to leave his position for the superintendent seat in Napoleon Area City Schools.

Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon and Four County Career Center in Archbold led a drive to help flood victims in Nebraska and Iowa.

Construction season on the Ohio Turnpike impacted Fulton County drivers both on and off the highway.

Evergreen High School and Delta High School both presented versions of the musical “Freaky Friday.” Archbold High School presented “Seussical.”

A 5K fundraiser at Harrison Lake State Park in Fayette benefited 13-year-old cancer patient Allie Herman.

A state gas tax hike elicited mixed reactions in Fulton County.

The county’s Humane Society acknowledged a major problem with stray and feral cats.

Fulton County announced plans to update its comprehensive plan and invited residents’ feedback.

Swanton announced that major sewer separation work was pushed back to 2020.

Some Ohio legislators representing Fulton County backed the “Heartbeat Bill” making abortion virtually illegal.

Wauseon and Swanton were named by Tree City USA.

Larry Brown, Wauseon schools superintendent, announced his resignation to assume duties in the Fort Recovery school district in Mercer County.

May

Quiz teams from Swanton, Pettisville, and Evergreen schools competed at the National Academic Quiz Tournament near Chicago.

Fifth Third Bank in Wauseon announced plans to close its Wauseon branch permanently.

Delta students participated in the Destination Imagination Global Finals in Kansas City, Mo.

Wauseon City Council approved transferring the city’s recreational programming duties to the city’s Park Board.

The “Eyes of Freedom” traveling memorial honoring fallen Ohio soldiers received an escort through Delta, Swanton, and Wauseon, ending at the Museum of Fulton County.

The Swanton school board approved recognition of the Swanton eSports Club as a club sport.

A local middle school math and science team know as The Potstickers won the prestigious STEM Research Project Award at a competition in Louisville, Ky.

Farmers remained patient as persistent rains delayed the planting season.

Angie Belcher was named the new superintendent of Fayette school, succeeding her husband Erik in the position.

A four-vehicle accident in Franklin Township claimed three lives.

June

The 2019 Relay For Life was held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

Wauseon native Brock Nagel announced plans to open Warrior Wings, a chicken and sandwich shop, in Wauseon, and to donate some sales to local veteran causes.

Farmers reached a crossroads as continuous rain meant either toughing out the planting season or giving up.

A Muslim tenant of the Paigelynn Place rental properties in Swanton sued the development’s parent company for discrimination.

A vehicle abandoned on train tracks in Swanton caused a major derailment and a power outage affecting over 4,000 electric customers.

“Breakfast on the Farm” was held at the Henricks and Krieger Dairy Farm in Chesterfield Township.

Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet announced his resignation from the force after being appointed to fill the city’s public service director position vacated by Dennis Richardson.

Former Wauseon Primary School principal Troy Armstrong was named the school district’s new superintendent.

Wauseon City Councilor Shane Chamberlin proposed a ban on locally-sold products that can skew drug testing results.

The 75th Annual National Threshers Association Reunion was held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

Key Elements Comics opened in downtown Wauseon.

