They’ve all been good, Santa

Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare Center students presented their annual Christmas program for parents and grandparents. The Early Childhood Education students at FCCC work with the children as part of their lab experience and led them in the program. Shown during the program with Santa and Mrs. Claus are – front, from left – Brazen Reed of Napoleon, Trenton Redfox of Swanton, Matilda Franz of Napoleon, Josephine Berteau of Bryan, Rollie Bostater of Delta, Dylan Boyer of Wauseon, Reylyn Rentschler of Liberty Center, Camila Zetter of Toledo – back, from left – Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, Laiklin Evers of Napoleon, William Ramon of Paulding, Kennedy Blue of Holgate, and Molly Rohda of Liberty Center. The staff includes Susan Myers, Katelyn Metz, and Jennifer Hutchison.

The preschool is run under the direction of Early Childhood Education instructor Susan Myers along with Preschool Staff Person Katelyn Metz and Education Aide Jennifer Hutchison.