Kurfiss honored by OSU Extension

Pam Kurfiss of Delta was awarded the 2019 Ohio Epsilon Sigma Phi Meritorious Support Service Award on Dec. 18 during an awards luncheon at the Annual Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus.

Kurfiss has been a support staff member of the Fulton County OSU Extension team for nearly 39 years. She started with the Extension immediately out of high school, and has provided support for 4-H Youth Development, Family and Consumer Sciences, and Agriculture and Natural Resources.

For over 25 years, she has been the lead support staff for 4-H Youth Development, where she has organized and led the sale trailer efforts at the Fulton County Junior Fair Livestock Sale, prepared for Extension Advisory Committee meetings, prepared 4-H enrollment, delivered program newsletters, and supported a variety of 4-H related events. Kurfiss also manages financial reports and assists with many human resources tasks. This past year, she led the effort to train county first responders on grain bin rescue and demonstrate grain safety at the Breakfast On The Farm event held in June.

Kurfiss is married to Rod, and they have an adult son, Jarod. Both serve as first responders in the Lyons community.

Epsilon Sigma Phi is the professional association for Extension educators who work for the Land Grant/Cooperative Extension Service across the country. More than 200 support service professionals work for OSU Extension statewide.

