The Wauseon FFA Alumni are hosting a sausage sandwich sale during all three basketball games against Archbold on Thursday, Jan. 2. The sale begins at about 4:30 p.m.

Those not attending the game can stop by the Ag Shop to get carry-out. The Wauseon FFA Alumni support the FFA program in various ways including financial support to State and National Conventions, scholarships, general support of the FFA program and other events.