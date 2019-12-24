P-D-Y Board seeks new member

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the unoccupied seat on the school board. This new board member will be appointed in January and serve until Dec. 31, 2021

All applicants are required to submit a notice of their interest, in writing, to the superintendent; and a completed Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) application found on the district website

Notice of interest and completed application are due to Dr. Ted Haselman by Jan. 3, 2020. Return documents to the office of the Board of Education, 504 Fernwood St., Delta. The Board shall consider all qualified applicants.