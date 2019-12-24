They’ve all been good this year

Fifty-one area children participated Dec. 14 in the annual Christmas for Kids in Fulton County. Youths from all seven county school districts were treated to a breakfast provided by McDonald’s at the Wauseon Fire Department, then traveled by emergency vehicles gathered from around the county to Walmart, where they each received a $100 gift card for a holiday shopping spree.

