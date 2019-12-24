Most Fulton County primaries are uncontested

Even though the 2019 election was less than two months ago, it is already time to look forward to 2020 elections. With it being a presidential election year, the primary in Ohio has been moved up to March 17.

While there should be plenty of excitement on a national level, that will not be so locally. Only one Fulton County race will have a contested primary.

Incumbent County Commissioner Jon Rupp of Fayette is being challenged by Dale R. Morgan of Wauseon in the Republican primary. The term for that seat begins Jan. 3, 2021.

In the other commissioner race, Joe Short, a German Township trustee and former commissioner, is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by Bill Rufenacht, who did not file to run. The term for that seat being Jan. 2, 2021.

Several Fulton County incumbents are running unopposed. They include Scott Haselman of Swanton for prosecuting attorney; Tracy Zuver of Archbold for clerk of courts; Roy Miller of Delta for county sheriff; Wendy Hardy of Wauseon for recorder; Char Lee of Pettisville for treasurer; Frank Onweller of Swanton for county engineer; Rick Yoder of Archbold for coroner; and Michael Bumb of Archbold for Fulton County Common Pleas Court judge, juvenile and probate divisions.

The Fulton County Board of Elections certified all the candidates to the ballot at their regular board meeting on Thursday.

There are also five issues scheduled for the ballot in March. Two are fire-related levies in Clinton Township.

The first is a 0.8-mill renewal for purchasing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment, and related expenses. The second is a 0.3-mill renewal levy for purchasing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment, and any related fire expenses of Clinton Township.

Pettisville Local Schools district voters will be asked to approve an additional 3.5-mill property tax. The continuing levy would provide for general ongoing permanent improvements to the school district.

Pike Township voters will decide on a replacement and increase for a fire and EMS levy. It would replace 0.5-mill and increase 0.5-mill, for a total of 1 mill.

In Swanton, voters will be asked to approve a new five-year, 1.2-mill levy for parks and recreation maintenance and operation. The levy would replace a pair of current 0.5-mill levies.

By Drew Stambaugh



