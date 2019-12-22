Spreading Christmas cheer

St. Richard School kindergarten students spread Christmas cheer to another continent when they stuffed stockings for soldiers earlier this month. The stockings were then mailed to Camp Humphreys in South Korea. Stuffing stockings for the soldiers were, from left and standing, Jacob Nichols-Eich and Madon Stuart, and sitting, Zoe Marsh, Jack Griggs, Sarah Thomas, Weston Blossom, Dylan Graves, and Jase Casier.

St. Richard School kindergarten students spread Christmas cheer to another continent when they stuffed stockings for soldiers earlier this month. The stockings were then mailed to Camp Humphreys in South Korea. Stuffing stockings for the soldiers were, from left and standing, Jacob Nichols-Eich and Madon Stuart, and sitting, Zoe Marsh, Jack Griggs, Sarah Thomas, Weston Blossom, Dylan Graves, and Jase Casier. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_St.RichardStocking.jpg St. Richard School kindergarten students spread Christmas cheer to another continent when they stuffed stockings for soldiers earlier this month. The stockings were then mailed to Camp Humphreys in South Korea. Stuffing stockings for the soldiers were, from left and standing, Jacob Nichols-Eich and Madon Stuart, and sitting, Zoe Marsh, Jack Griggs, Sarah Thomas, Weston Blossom, Dylan Graves, and Jase Casier. Courtesy photo