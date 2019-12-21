WHS counselors tour Four County

Four County Career Center in Archbold recently hosted a luncheon prepared by the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training students and a tour for member school counselors arranged by the Student Services Department. Wauseon High School counselors toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by FCCC students from Wauseon. Shown in the Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics Technology lab are, from left, Counselor Terri Westfall, Logan Blackman, Counselor Laura Vorwerk, and Serena Pratt.

