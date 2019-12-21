Four injured in Pike Township crash

Four people were injured in a Pike Township crash on Friday. Troopers from the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the two vehicle crash.

At approximately 6:28 p.m., an injury crash was reported on State Route 109, south of County Road L.

According to authorities, a 2007 Chevy truck driven north by Briannah Jade Horner, 21, of LiSalle, Michigan went left of center and struck head-on a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Corey Shaw, 34, of Hudson, Michigan.

Horner was transported by EMS to St. Vincent Hospital.

Shaw was transported by Life Flight to St. Vincent Hospital. The front seat passenger, Heather Shaw, 34, of Hudson, Michigan, was transported by EMS to the Fulton County Health Center. A 6-year-old that was sitting in the second row was transported by EMS to St. Vincent Hospital.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

Impairment is a factor in this crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

No charges have been filed at this time. This crash is still under investigation.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Fulton County Fire and EMS, Life Flight, KK Collision Towing and Childress Towing.