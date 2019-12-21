Clerk of court provides monthly report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2019, with November 2018 in parenthesis, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic 15 (12), civil9 (12), criminal12 (21), miscellaneous 3 (5), Judgment Liens 73 (n/a), and Appeals 0 (n/a) with a total of fees collected being $12,596.96 ($17,278.81).

The title department issued a total of 1,374 (1,452) titles; new cars 86 (94), used cars 746 (767), new trucks 73 (75), used trucks 321 (346), vans 14 (15), motorcycles 29 (20), manufactured homes 16 (21), trailers 25 (21), travel trailers 11 (14), motor homes 13 (25), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 34 (45), watercraft 6 (6), outboard motors 0 (2), other 0 (0), with a total of fees collected being $606,230.54 ($642,352.29).