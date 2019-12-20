NSCC holds commencement ceremony

Northwest State Community College in Archbold held commencement exercises for the December 2019 graduating class at a ceremony Dec. 16 in Voinovich Auditorium.

The ceremony recognized the awarding of 127 degrees and/or certificates to 122 students from the divisions of Arts and Sciences; Business and Public Services; Nursing and Allied Health; and Science, Technology, Engineering Technology and Math (STEM) and Industrial Technologies.

Fulton County NSCC graduates included:

Archbold – Bryce Conklin, Associate of Applied Business in Visual Communication-Graphic Design; Matthew Cousino, Associate of Arts; Carissa Diller, Certificate One-Year, Practical Nursing; Alec Hylander, Certificate One-Year, Industrial Maintenance; Kayla Leaser, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Maxie Ratanasri, Archbold, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science.

Delta – Rebecka Baker, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Jessica Gurzynski, Assciate of Arts; Kimberly Holmes, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing

Fayette – Taylor Griffiths, Associates of Applied Business in Accounting, Business Management; Andrew Richardson, Associate of Individualized Studies; Payton Robinson, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Kristen Runyon, Associate of Applied Science in Human Services

Lyons – Tamera Burroughs, Associate of Applied Science in Business Management

Pettisville – Seth Brakefield, Associate of Applied Business in Visual Communication-Graphic Design

Wauseon – Alyssa Armstrong, Certificate Year-One, Practical Nursing; Kimberly Clingaman, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Regan Ford, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management; Sarah Keith, Associate of Arts; Katalina Kelley, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Stuart Mahan, Associate of Arts; Morgan Rice, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Courtney Roth, Associate of Applied Business in Business Management; Jacqueline Sager, Associate of Applied Business in Office Administrative Services; Susan Schwab, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Lisa Schwartz, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Amanda Short, Associate of Individualized Studies; Jacquelyn Weaver, Certificate Year-One, Practical Nursing; Hannah Zurek, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Science Engineering Technology.

The student speaker was Keetyn Ayers of Defiance, who graduated magna cum laude with an Associate of Applied Business degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship. Ayers is also an Award of Merit recipient, a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Kappa Beta Delta, and the Dean’s Leadership Cluster.

The keynote speaker was Cecily Rohrs, former coordinator for the NSCC Center for Lifelong Learning. Rohrs graduated from Bowling Green State University with Bachelor of Science in Education, and taught speech and English for Paulding, Stryker, and Archbold schools, She also worked at Sauder Village for 27 years, retiring as director of public relations and marketing.

“I am confident that the quality of the years ahead of you will be determined in large measure by your pursuit of lifelong learning,” Rohrs told the graduates.

Eleven students were recognized as Award of Merit recipients, who are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to NSCC.

Award of Merit recipients included:

Arts and Sciences – Maxie Ratanasri, Rachelle Wyse, Caleb Davila, Kassidy Swanson, Seth Brakefield; Business and Public Services – Keetyn Ayers, Jacqueline Sager; Nursing and Allied Health – Melissa Bowling, Kimberly Clingaman; STEM and Industrial Technologies – Kyle Nicely, Scott Zimmer.

Honor student Keetyn Ayers was the student speaker at Monday's commencement ceremony at Northwest State Community College.