Delta man sentenced for drug charge

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jason Allwood, 47, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $750 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; complete a drug and alcohol assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any aftercare; and be assessed by Comprehensive Behavioral Health and complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in CCNO.

Kenneth Tebidor, 65, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. While operating a motor vehicle intoxicated he caused serious physical harm to another.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $500 fine; stay out of bars; not consume or possess alcohol; successfully complete the driver’s intervention program; serve 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for two days served; be assessed for drug and alcohol treatment by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment; and surrender his driver’s license for three years, with no driving privileges.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in CCNO for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and 17 months in prison for vehicular assault, to be served concurrently for a total prison term of 17 months.