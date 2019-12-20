ADAMhs Board approves contracts

The Four County ADAMhs Board approved three contracts at its Dec. 12 meeting.

The largest agreement was with A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health for up to $150,000 to implement a state-funded grant that will provide Vivitrol or any other indicated medication for opiate addicted inmates immediately prior to their release.

The funding will also reimburse A Renewed Mind to arrange appropriate post-release appointments with a behavioral healthcare provider prior to the patient’s release from prison. The goal of the program is to solve the problem of immediate use following release from prison and to assure that the person is scheduled to continue treatment following their release with a provider of their choice.

Program funding is provided by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Money was also approved for the D.A.R.E. program in Henry County schools. Some $6,500 was allocated to the Henry County sheriff’s office to provide the prevention programming in the Liberty Center, Patrick Henry and Holgate school districts. Additionally, $1,000 was approved for the city of Napoleon to provide the program for the Napoleon City School District.

A $5,000 agreement was approved with Secure Telehealth to continue to provide the technology for secure video conferencing and telemedicine visits provided by ADAMhs Board contract agencies for their patients. The technology allows behavioral health professionals to meet with patients at an agency’s office through computer-based Internet conferencing while the professional is in his or her office at a different location, possibly in another state.