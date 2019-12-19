Grand jury indicts 10 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Krystal N. Ramos, 33, of Delta was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. On or about Sept. 22, 2019, she allegedly possessed cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

John M. Luna, 57, of Archbold was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Nov. 25, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Lukas A. Rufenacht, 22, of McClure, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Oct. 22, 2019, he allegedly possessed amphetamine.

Danette L. Potter, 52, of Cecil, Ohio, was indicted on one count of passing bad checks. On or about June 7-10, 2019, she allegedly issued a check for more than $1,000 but less than $7,500, allegedly knowing that it would be dishonored.

Jeremy E. Contreras, 47, of Morenci, Mich., was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of misuse of credit cards. On or about May 28, 2019, he allegedly received a credit card knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen.

Charles A. Hummer III, 45, of Lyons was indicted on one count of aggravated theft. On or about Sept. 17, 2018, to Oct. 30, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $150,000 but less than $750,000.

Christopher L. Clark, 42, of Willisburg, Ky., was indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. On or about Nov. 5, 2019, he allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

Ashley B. Bronnbauer, 40, of Bardstown, Ky., was indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. On or about Nov. 5, 2019, she allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

Raven J. Roberts, 20, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence. On or about Dec. 8, 2019, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another.

Michael E. Hay, 38, of Toledo, was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle. On or about Dec. 1, 2019, he allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious harm to persons and property. He also allegedly stole a motor vehicle.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.