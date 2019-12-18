Pilliod, Roth honored for service to Swanton

Outgoing Swanton Mayor Ann Roth and Councilman Jeff Pilliod were recognized at the Dec. 9 Village Council meeting.

“I, along with Swanton Village Council, wish to formally express appreciation to the Honorable Mayor Ann Roth, who has served the Village of Swanton in a dedicated and hardworking manner,” said Council President Paul Dzyak.

Roth began as mayor of Swanton in 2012, and was the first woman elected to the office.

“During her years of dedicated service as mayor, she has served on various committees as a member and chairperson, and has always kept the welfare of the residents of Swanton first and foremost in making decisions,” said Dzyak.

Jeff Pilliod first began as a member of council in 1996. Since then, he has served multiple terms.

The proclamation said Pilliod has made excellent and constructive contributions to the village.

“It is fitting that in conjunction with retirement as Swanton Village Council member, and in formal recognition of his numerous contributions and his distinguished service to the community, the Swanton Village Council, as well as our citizens, express to him our sincere thanks for a job well done,” Roth said at the meeting.

Also, at the meeting, Council approved a consultant agreement for former fire chief Mike Wolever. He would be used for large-scale projects such as large equipment purchases, training, and strategic planning.

Reports

• A pre-construction meeting was held for the Project 10 sewer separation, Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle reported. She said an open house for the project will be held Jan. 8 from 5-6 p.m. in the Swanton Community Center.

The contractor for the project, Underground Utilities, is finishing a project in Defiance, and once that is completed they can begin the Swanton project.

• Postcards were mailed out to 75 locations where work such as trimming and mulching will occur on young trees.

• In the personnel report, Trishia A. Pitzen was approved as a part-time EMT. The resignation of Michael Dreka, a part-time firefighter, was also approved.

Swanton Mayor Ann Roth reads a proclamation recognizing Jeff Pilliod for his years of service to the village as a council member. Roth was also recognized at the meeting.