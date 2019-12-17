Five Scouts reach Eagle rank in ‘19

For the first time in the 75-year history of the troop, Archbold Scouts BSA Troop 63 has seen five scouts achieve the rank of Eagle in a single year.

John Ruscigno, Austin Rearick, Ben Holley, Mason Hausch, and Ben Morris all became Eagle Scouts in 2019.

The achievement tops a former Troop 63 record, set in 1973, when four boys – Roger Apger, Michael Bernath, Daniel Bettison and Michael Penrod – became Eagle Scouts in a single year.

Scoutmaster Paul Reichert said accomplishing this feat in 2019 was especially meaningful to the troop.

“We’ve been celebrating the 75th anniversary of our troop all year, and there is probably no better way to cap the celebration, or to make a statement about the health of Scouting in Archbold after 75 years, than for the boys to accomplish something like this,” he said.

Forty-eight Archbold scouts have reached the rank of Eagle since Robert Roth became the first, back in 1952.

To earn Scouting’s highest award, each scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, work their way up the six ranks of scouting, serve as a leader in their troop, and complete a major community service project.

Archbold Scouts BSA Troop 63 was first chartered in 1944 by the employees of LaChoy Food Products. The first scoutmaster was Lavern Fankhauser. A total of 24 men have served as Troop 63 scoutmaster, along with many other assistant scoutmasters and other adult leaders.

The youth program has been chartered by the Archbold Lions Club since 1965, and club member Karlin Wyse currently serves as the troop’s chartered organization representative.