Quadco groups favor inclusion, manager says

Inclusion in the communities in which they live continues to be the focus for individuals participating in programs at Quadco Rehabilitation Center, according to Facility Manager Shannon Zellers.

Zellers told Board of Trustee members during December’s monthly meeting that groups have traveled around the area visiting various attractions. She said the Community Clubs have visited the Andrew Tuttle Museum in Defiance, which features a major exhibit, “Defiance During Times of War and Conflict.” They also visited The Magic Corner in Wauseon, where they were entertained with magic tricks and presentations from Dr. Kenneth Ladd.

Other excursions have included Cookies on Demand in Montpelier; Cornerstone Critters in Bryan; Field of Memories in Archbold; Garden Street Flea Market in Bryan; Endless Creations in Bryan; Napoleon Harley Davidson; Holly Jolly Christmas Shops in West Unity; The Savvy Dog in Archbold; The Doughbox Bakery in Archbold; and The Spangler Candy Company in Bryan.

Zellers shared pictures at the meeting of a Halloween party held at the Stryker facility, and a sampling of the projects being completed by the Garden Club and Art Club members.

In other business, Quadco Executive Director Bruce Abell shared results of the board’s recent self-evaluation, a tool utilized each year to assess board performance and identify areas that can be improved. The results showed satisfaction with the past year’s performance. Abell reminded the board that the organization’s annual Christmas party will held Dec. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Defiance.

Rachel Lange, Employment Services manager, told the Quadco board that Northwest Employment Services is currently serving 40 individuals in job placement and retention services. Lange said the department continues to receive support from local employers, with several individuals recently starting new employment.

Transportation and Safety Manager Steven Slattman, reported that Quadco vehicles traveled 30,485 miles in 22 days during the month of October, with no accidents. Slattman said the organization had no recordable injuries for the month.

The next meeting of the non-profit board will be Jan. 20 in the Stryker facility conference room.