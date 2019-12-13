NSCC honors academic excellence

Northwest State Community College in Archbold honored students achieving academic excellence during its Fall Honors Ceremony, held Dec. 6.

Phi Theta Kappa, Alpha Delta Nu, and Award of Merit students were recognized during the one-hour ceremony, held in the Voinovich Auditorium.

Fifteen students inducted into the PTK International Honor Society included Rebecca Abell, Amanda Crompton, Christopher Ferguson, Matthew McKown, Lucia Myers, Steven Sabins, Eric Shininger, Elliot Wannemacher, Jillian Clapp, Deon Daughtery, Jenna Keesecker, Jennifer Menz, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Jacqueline Sager, and Cora Vanslyke. To be eligible for induction, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average after completing at least 18 credit hours of college coursework.

Thirteen new inductees into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu (ADN) Nursing Honor Society were also honored, including Melissa Bowling, Maelynn Growden, Katalina Kelley, Alicia Luke, Hanah Meter, Haley Pierce, Kimberly Clingaman, Kimberly Holmes, Brittany Ludemann, Shaylee Manahan, Kelsea McNeil, Ashley Patton, and Morgan Rice. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

NSCC also recognized 11 Award of Merit recipients including Keetyn Ayers and Jacqueline Sager, Business and Public Services division; Maxie Ratanasri, Rachelle Wyse, Caleb Davila, Kassidy Swanson, and Seth Brakefield, Arts and Sciences division; Melissa Bowling and Kimberly Clingaman, Nursing and Allied Health division; and Kyle Nicely and Scott Zimmer, STEM division.

For over 25 years, the college has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements. Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to NSCC.

The NSCC Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_NSCC-PTK.jpg The NSCC Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.