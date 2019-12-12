Pettisville FFA places high in contest

A team of Pettisville FFA officers competed Nov. 18 at the Fulton County level Parliamentary Procedure contest held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold.

Pettisville placed highest on the competition’s written test, with a 58.3%. The team placed third of three teams competing on the physical part of the contest. When asked about the Parliamentary Procedure contest, Matthew Rupp said, “It was a really good experience, and I think we learned a lot in the time we had and it was fun.”

Later that day, the Pettisville FFA chapter held its monthly meeting at Miller Brothers Construction. The company volunteered to host the chapter’s monthly meeting in an effort to introduce its services. Members and parents got a tour of their new faculty, just south of Archbold.

On Nov. 20, the chapter got a visit from 2019-20 Ohio FFA State Treasurer Haleigh Stoller. She and the members discussed goals for the next 10 years and obstacles that would prevent each goal.

The FFA members took the day Nov. 22 to donate time for Toys for Cheer, a part of Fulton Christmas Cheer and a project done by the county’s FFA chapters to collect toys and money for the families in the communities that are less fortunate.