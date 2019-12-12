Students trained to use intruder lock-out

The Wauseon Board of Education was told Monday that elementary school students are being trained to use equipment that jams classroom doors shut in cases of emergency.

During a scheduled building report, Principal Theresa Vietmeier said every student in grades 3-5 has practiced installing a floor jamb manufactured by Nightlock Door Security in Mt. Morris, Mich., that prevents intruders from entering classrooms. She said training students in its use was suggested by John Borcherdt, the school district’s school resource officer, during a recent teacher in-service.

One end of the curved metal plate is attached to the bottom of the classroom door, then the other end placed into a slot directly into the floor. Vietmeier said the device, when paired with a double-bolted door, prevents entrance into the classroom.

She said the students practiced removing the plate from its classroom wall housing and installing it. “We thought that might be problematic, but they really did well with that,” she told board members.

Vietmeier said Borcherdt suggested training the students to use the device in case a teacher is not available. She said the students will practice installation again.

In addition, Borcherdt fired blank rounds in the school building during the in-service to acclimate the staff to the sound of gunfire in the event of a shooting. “We just wanted staff to hear the sound…what they would sound like in our different wings of the building,” Vietmeier said.

In other business, the board accepted the following donations: $50 from the WHS Class of 1966 to the school district in memory of Dr. George Cotterman; $676.76 from Lifetouch National School Studies to the high school Student Council; $500 from VFW Post #7424 to the high school Speech Team for traveling expenses; $600 from the Fulton County Dairy Association to girls volleyball for members’ work at the fair milkshake stand.

In personnel matters, board members approved: transfers of Mallorie Hannon from primary school cook to elementary school teacher’s aide, Trina Fry from middle school three-hour cook to 5.5-hour cook, Gwen Murry from high school to primary school two-hour cook, Catherine Held from primary school playground aide to high school two-hour cook, and Shirley Bledsole from elementary school two-hour cook to middle school three-hour cook, all retroactive to Dec. 2; one-year limited classified contracts to Christine Torres as an elementary school two-hour cook, Lacey Felix as a primary school two-hour playground aide, Ann Berry as a primary school two-hour playground aide, and John Goldsmith as a primary school eight-hour sweeper, pending background checks and aide permits, respectfully; a one-year limited outside supplemental contract to Derek Zimmerman as varsity boys tennis coach, pending a background check and pupil activity permit; Ron Burget, Dylan Leu, Sabrina Lind, Stan Schmidt, and Brandon Schantz as volunteer coaches; Dan Lopez as volunteer junior high wrestling coach and Eric Puehler as volunteer high school wrestling coach, pending background checks and pupil activity permits; Drew Garringer as volunteer track coach, pending a pupil activity permit; Marsha Horner as volunteer softball coach, pending a background check; a monthly mileage stipend of $300 for Superintendent Troy Armstrong, effective Jan. 1; an increase from $8.55 per hour to $8.70 per hourfor student workers, in accordance with the Jan. 1 Ohio minimum wage increase.

Motions were approved to: approve modifications an supplemental modifications to both the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations and certificate of estimated resources; retroactively approve a $5,694.72 “then and now” certificate to the Ohio High School Athletic Association for Boys football regional QTR; a transfer of $17,490 from 003-9003 (permanent improvement) to 003-9019; authorize Treasurer Dave Fleming to set the school district’s credit card limit at $150,000; approve a compensation policy revision to the NEOLA bylaws; reappoint Sue DeRoth to a seven-year term on the Wauseon Public Library Board of Trustees from January 2020 through December 2026.

Board members also approved the following Speech Team overnight trips: Wooster Speech, Wooster, Ohio, Jan. 17-18; National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) National Qualifier, Gahanna, Ohio, Feb. 14-15; Ohio High School Speech League state finals, Wooster, Ohio, March 5-7; NSDA District Congress, Columbus, Ohio, March 20-21; National Catholic Forensic League National Finals, Chicago, Ill., May 21-25; NSDA National Finals, Albuquerque, N.M., June 13-21.

And Ohio District 2 Senator Theresa Gavarone spoke to district teachers during a recent in-service event about legislation that would impact schools.

In building reports:

• Wild About Reading Week was held recently at the primary school. The school was decorated with a jungle theme, and students were educated by performance groups and guest readers.

Second quarter report cards will be released Jan. 8.

Upcoming events include a second grade awards ceremony and a visit from Santa Claus, both on Dec. 20.

• Fifth grade students at the elementary school graduated this week from the DARE anti-drug program. The students attended 10 sessions presented by school resource officer John Borcherdt.

The school’s choir will join with the primary school choir for a Christmas concert tonight at 7 p.m. in the elementary school cafetorium.

Upcoming events include a STAR mid-year screening for students and a teacher in-service Jan. 17.

• Middle school principal Joe Friess said students are performing community work, such as assistance at a recent Veteran’s Day breakfast and at the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Sugar Plum Ball.

He said the Wauseon Rotary Club has pledged $5,000 to implement programming from the innovative Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Ga.

• The Wauseon Rotary/Indian Invitational Speech Tournament will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at the high school.

The high school’s Instrumental Christmas Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m., in the auditorium.

Ag business students will assist with Toys For Cheer at the Fulton County Fairgrounds Dec. 12.

The board entered into executive session to discuss consideration of purchase of property. No action was taken.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

