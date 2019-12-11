Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Dec. 12: Chicken Alfredo pasta, steamed carrots, peas, pineaapple and bananas.

Friday, Dec. 13: Potato soup, turkey salad sandwich, pea salad, sunshine salad.

Monday, Dec. 16: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green and wax beans, fresh fruit.

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Biscuits and gravy, hash brown casserole, tossed salad, fruit crunch.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Dec. 12: Day trip: Christmas at Wildwood Manor House. 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., “Seniors Planning for the Future,” session 2, Bingo room.

Friday, Dec. 13: 10 a.m., Choir leaves for Swanton Senior Center; 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; noon, lunch; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball.

Monday, Dec. 16: 8:45 a.m., Golden Drummers; 11 a.m., Sketching class with Bonnie, Bingo room; 11 a.m., Free blood pressure checks, FCHD; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing. Evening trip – Nite Lites, Michigan International.

Tuesday, Dec. 17: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 10 a.m., Decorate Christmas cookies; 11 a.m., Music with Jaclyn, FCHC; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1:30 p.m., OPERS, Bingo room.

COUNTY

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

HOPE

Helping Other Parents Experiencing Grief, Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Health Center meeting room, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Support group for those suffering sudden loss of a child including miscarriage and stillborn. For information, call 419-330-2757.

SWCD meeting

Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, Monday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., 8770 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon.

PERI meeting

Fulton County PERI chapter meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Speaker: Dennis Wyse, Fulton County Fair Review.

Safe Communities Coalition

Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, Thursday, Dec. 19, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Dec. 12: Trinity Lutheran Church hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

Military Appreciation Dinner

St. Caspar Knights of Columbus host a baked steak Military Apppreciation Dinner, Friday, Dec. 13, 4:30-7 p.m., Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. All veterans and active duty personnel, and first responders in uniform, eat free. Open to public. Adult dinners/$9; ages 7-12, $5.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

Cookie Walk

Annual Cookie Walk, Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-noon, Wauseon Congregational Church, corner of West Elm and Clinton streets. Large selection of homemade Christmas cookies. Hot tea and coffee, ample parking. Proceeds benefit the Wauseon Food Pantry for students.

ARCHBOLD

ACT “Christmas Carol”

Archbold Community Theatre will present “A Christimas Carol: A Live Radio Show,” Dec. 13, 14, 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m., Giffey Hall, Ridgeville Corners. For tickets, call Diane, 419-267-5717 M-F, 6-9 p.m.

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group for all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

Community meal

The Delta Community Meal, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. North Star BlueScope Steel will provide and serve the meal. Public welcome.

SWANTON

Food drive ending

A food drive to benefit a community food bank by the Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is collecting non-perishable food items through Friday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., at 401 W. Airport Hwy. For information, call 419-826-1111.

