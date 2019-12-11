Parkview Physician’s Group celebrates

Parkview Physician’s Group held a ribbon cutting and open house Dec. 5 at the new South Office Medical Building at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. The company is leasing the first floor of the building which opened in June. Pictured are PPG and FCHC representatives, Ohio District 81 State Rep. James Hoops, Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner, and members of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

