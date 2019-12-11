Local Farm Bill meetings slated

Farmers are encouraged to attend a public meeting to learn more about the decision leading to the 2018 Farm Bill continuing with the same 2014 Farm Bill program selections – Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC).

The ARC-PLC decision must be made by March 16, 2020.

Topics covered at the meetings will include how to update a PLC yield and deciding if ARC-Individual is a consideration for farms. The educational programs are being led by the Ohio State University Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Farm Service Agency.

Available meetings in Fulton County include: Dec. 6, 8 a.m., Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m., Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon; Dec. 31, 8:30 a.m., Wauseon High School Ag Room – Door 17, 840 Parkview St.; Jan. 2, 8:30 a.m., Archbold High School Ag Room – Door J, 600 Lafayette St.; Feb. 3, 7 p.m., Pettisville High School Ag Room – Door 12), 232 Summit St.

For more information, contact Eric Richer at richer.5@osu.edu, 419-337-9210 or Wendy Kessler at wendy.kessler@usda.gov, 419-335-6061.