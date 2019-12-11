Swanton library plans holiday party, decorating

The Swanton Public Library has planned holiday fun for this month.

There will be a holiday party at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Kids can meet Santa and choose free book gifts from under the library Christmas tree.

There will also be holiday-shaped cookies to decorate, holiday karaoke, and an ornament craft. Call the library at 419-826-2760, stop by, or visit www.swantonpubliclibrary.org to register for the free fun.

The Friends of the Swanton Public Library will provide the free gift books at the party and also for the rest of December. Stop by anytime the library is open after Dec. 21 and pick out a free book.

There will also be holiday cookie and ornament decorating this month.

From 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, the library will have cookies, frosting, and all manner of trimmings set out for you to decorate at your leisure. Bring the whole family – and leave the mess to us.

The library will also have supplies out to create Christmas tree ornaments. No fees or registration are necessary, but attendees are asked to keep creations to three cookies and/or ornaments per person.